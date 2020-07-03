ICSE assessment for cancelled board exams: CICSE announces details

The decision comes in the wake of the board cancelling the re-conduct of the pending board exams of the students due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the new assessment scheme by which students’ performance will be assessed for the board exams this year. According to PTI news agency, the board has decided that an average of student’s best three paper marks will reflect the overall performance of the students in the exams.

The decision comes in the wake of the board cancelling the re-conduct of the pending board exams of the students due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. Earlier, CICSE had postponed the board exams of the students in the month of March after the onset of Coronavirus in the country and subsequent imposition of the lockdown in the country by the central government.

To be continued…