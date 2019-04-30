ICSE and ISC exam results to be declared on May 7 at 3pm

Published: April 30, 2019 6:58:28 PM

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

The ICSE and ISC results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS

The results of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 7, an official said Tuesday.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC), which conducts the exams, will announce the results at 3 pm.

“The council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 7. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMS,” said CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon.

For results through SMS, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

