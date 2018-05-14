ICSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: CISCE to declare class 10 results today at cisce.org

ICSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) 2018 or Class 10th results today, i.e. May 14.

ICSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) 2018 or Class 10th results today, i.e. May 14. Students can check the results on its official website-cisce.org. The results as per cisce.org will be declared at 3 PM. The website might experience some technical problem due to heavy traffic. Candidates are requested to be patient and try again later after 10-15 minutes. The results will also be available on cisce.examresults.net, results.nic.in and cisce.azurewebsites.net.

The class 10th examinations were conducted by the CISCE from February 26 to March 28. While English Paper 1 was the first paper, the last examination paper was Environmental Science. Over 16 lakhs students appeared for Class 10 board exams. The minimum pass percentage for ICSE students has been reduced from 35 to 33 percent. Meanwhile, the Class 12 results or Indian School Certificate ISC Class 12 Results will also be declared on the official website- cisce.org today at 3 PM.

Here are ICSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates:

How to check ICSE 10th result 2018:

Step 1:Click on Council for Indian School Certificate Examination CISCE official website cisce.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ICSE Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Results and download ICSE 2018 results.

How to check ICSE 10th result 2018 via SMS:

Step 1: Type ICSE <space> 1234567 (seven digit unique id)

Step 3: Send the message to 09248082883

More about Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE):

Established in 1958, CISCE was granted permission to conduct public examination in 1973. The council annually conducts the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination along with the board also conducts Certificate of Vocational Education Examination in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

All the best!