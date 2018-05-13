ICSE 10th result 2018 date, time, official website; all you need to know

This year, CISCE provided 15 minutes time before the start of the exam for reading the question paper. (IE)

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare results for class 10 on Monday at 3 pm. Exams for class 10 (ISCE) were held between February 26 and March 28. Class 12th (ISC) exam took place between February 7 and April 2. Students who appeared in the exams can check their respective results both online and offline. After the results are announced, they will be uploaded at ICSE official website cisce.org

This year, CISCE provided 15 minutes time before the start of the exam for reading the question paper. In 2017, the result of ICSE examination was declared on May 29. The results for ISC (class 12) exam was also declared on the same day.

After the results are declared, students can check their results online at CISCE website under the ‘Careers’ link. They are required to keep their Unique ID number and Index number while checking their results. Students can also receive the results through SMS by sending a message with their Unique ID, for example, ICSE (Unique ID) to 09248082883.

In 2017, 96.47 per cent students passed Class 12 examinations, while 98.53 per cent students cleared class 10. Kolkata Girl Ananya Maity was all India topper for class 12 with 99.5 per cent. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao jointly topped the class 12 exams with 99.4 per cent marks each.

Apart from ISCE, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also declare class 10 and 12 results on Monday.