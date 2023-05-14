ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10 results to be announced at 3 pm today

CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2023 Live: CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) will today (Sunday) announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 at 3 pm. All the appeared candidates can check their results of the CISCE Class 10 at the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
ICSE examinations for Class 10 started on February 27, 2023 and finished on March 29, 2023. 15 minutes time was given to students to read the question paper.
Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.
The students will receive the original marksheet from the schools only. They have to collect the certificate by visiting the schools.
The students will get provisional marksheet from the official portal of CISCE today.
The students will get an option to apply for rechecking of their answer sheet. The rechecking facility will be available for a period of seven days from the day of declaration of results.
1. The students need to visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org.
2. Now, Click on the CISCE results link.
3. Select course – ICSE
4. Enter the UID, index number, and captcha.
5. Enter your details
6. Finally, the result will be displayed on the screen.
The results for ICSE Class 10 Board examination will be released at 3 PM.
All the students need to keep their important documents ready while searching for results. The candidates need to enter the details from their admit card to search for result.