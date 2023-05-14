scorecardresearch
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live: CISCE Class 10 results to be announced at 3 pm today

ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 Live on cisce.org, results.cisce.org: ICSE examinations for Class 10 started on February 27, 2023 and finished on March 29, 2023.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Updated:
ICSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.
ICSE 10th Result 2023 Live on cisce.org, results.cisce.org: Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.(Representative image/File Photo)
CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2023 Live: CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) will today (Sunday) announce ICSE, ISC Result 2023 at 3 pm. All the appeared candidates can check their results of the CISCE Class 10 at the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

ICSE examinations for Class 10 started on February 27, 2023 and finished on March 29, 2023. 15 minutes time was given to students to read the question paper.

Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked via SMS. Follow the blog for updates on direct links, pass percentage, toppers and more.

Stay with us as we bring you the latest on ICSE 10th board results

Live Updates
11:46 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Know how to get original marksheet

The students will receive the original marksheet from the schools only. They have to collect the certificate by visiting the schools.

11:35 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Know how to get provisional marksheet

The students will get provisional marksheet from the official portal of CISCE today.

11:26 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Know how to recheck answer scripts

The students will get an option to apply for rechecking of their answer sheet. The rechecking facility will be available for a period of seven days from the day of declaration of results.

11:14 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Know How to Check ICSE Class 10 result?

1. The students need to visit the official website of CISCE – cisce.org.

2. Now, Click on the CISCE results link.

3. Select course – ICSE

4. Enter the UID, index number, and captcha.

5. Enter your details

6. Finally, the result will be displayed on the screen.

11:06 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Results to be declared at 3 PM

The results for ICSE Class 10 Board examination will be released at 3 PM.

10:55 (IST) 14 May 2023
ICSE 10th Board Result 2023 LIVE: Keep following documents ready

All the students need to keep their important documents ready while searching for results. The candidates need to enter the details from their admit card to search for result.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 10:47 IST

