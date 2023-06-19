ICRI's Mumbai campus opens applications for BBA Aviation Management programme. 

ICRI’s Mumbai campus is currently accepting applications for the BBA Aviation Management programme. The comprehensive three-year programme aims to offer students a deep exploration of essential subjects such as airport management, airline operations, aircraft maintenance, safety, and security. The programme’s emphasis on providing ideal passenger service and equipping students with crucial knowledge about flight convenience and operations, according to an official release.

To be eligible for the BBA Aviation Management programme at ICRI’s Mumbai campus, candidates must have obtained a minimum of 50% in their 12th standard examination. Aspiring individuals who meet this criterion and seek a rewarding career in the aviation industry are encouraged to apply. By enrolling in this programme, students gain access to extensive industry exposure and practical training at the state-of-the-art Flight Simulation and Training Centre (FSWTC), enabling them to acquire industry-oriented skills. This hands-on experience plays a vital role in developing a comprehensive understanding of the aviation industry and its operational aspects, the release mentioned.

ICRI’s claims to have strong connections and collaborations within the industry that ensure students to receive 100% placement assistance with leading airlines, opening doors to exciting career opportunities. As part of the programme, students are also provided with a two-month internship opportunity at renowned companies in the aviation sector. This internship not only offers real-world work experience but also enhances the likelihood of students being absorbed by the same organisation, as per the release.

“With our unique university partnerships and industry collaborations, we provide students with the best training and knowledge, ensuring they have a competitive edge in the aviation industry,” Kanishk Dugal COO, spokesperson, ICRI , said.

Furthermore, students enrolled in the BBA Aviation Management program receive an additional certificate from the esteemed Airport Authority of India (AAI), further enhancing their credentials and industry recognition. The guidance provided by industry experts and experienced faculty members from both industry and academia ensures that students receive comprehensive knowledge and practical insights to excel in their careers, the release said.

Also Read Myfledge Group of Institutes sees fourfold surge in Aviation, Hospitality admissions

To enrich the learning experience, ICRI organises guest lectures, seminars, and industrial visits, allowing students to interact with industry professionals, gain valuable insights, and expand their network. These opportunities foster holistic development and provide a well-rounded education that goes beyond the classroom, it added.