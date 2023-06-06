ICRI invites applications for BCA in Data Science at Mumbai campus

The Institution Of Clinical Research India (ICRI), Mumbai has announced the commencement of admissions for the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme in Data Science. With focus on interdisciplinary learning and industry-aligned curriculum, the BCA in Data Science programme at ICRI aims to prepare aspiring individuals to become proficient data scientists who can unlock the vast potential of data and drive innovation.

“Data science is the driving force behind the digital revolution, and at ICRI, we are committed to equipping students with the skills and knowledge to excel in this field. Our BCA in Data Science programme offers a comprehensive curriculum, industry exposure, and practical training, preparing students to become data scientists and meet the growing demands of the data-driven economy,” Kanishk Dugal, COO, ICRI, said.

The curriculum of the BCA in Data Science programme is crafted to ensure a comprehensive learning experience. Students engage in a wide range of subjects that cover both foundational and advanced concepts in data science. Furthermore, the curriculum continues with additional semesters, providing comprehensive knowledge in various areas, including data mining, programming languages, machine learning, and more.

The last date to apply online for BCA in Data Science programme is July 5, 2023. Applicants should have successfully completed their grade 12th examinations with a minimum of 50% marks. The admission process includes a mandatory entrance test conducted by ICRI, followed by a final round of interviews for shortlisted candidates.

