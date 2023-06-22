ICRI collaborates with IIS University to develop competent professionals in Aviation, Clinical Research

Institute of Clinical Research India (ICRI), Mumbai and IIS University have joined hands with a shared vision of nurturing and producing highly skilled professionals in the fields of Aviation and Clinical Research. This collaboration aims to provide quality education and practical exposure to students, enabling them to become competent and industry-ready professionals, an official release said.

The partnership between ICRI and IIS University will help students to undergo airport and airline training in collaboration with the prestigious Airport Authority of India. In the realm of Clinical Research, students will gain invaluable real-time exposure to clinical trials, enhancing their understanding of this critical domain, the release said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ICRI and IIS University was signed on June 17, marking the official beginning of this collaboration.

With the IIS University centrally located at Mansarovar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a vibrant and accessible location, a significant influx of students is anticipated for the BBA Aviation Management and BSc Clinical Research and Healthcare Management courses, the release added.