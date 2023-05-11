scorecardresearch
ICRI announces partnership with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai

The Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Research and Data Science programme is one of the most sought after programmes in the science fraternity.

Written by FE Education
ICRI emphasizes areas such as Clinical Data Management and Pharmacovigilance.
Institution of Clinical Research India (ICRI) has collaborated with PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai to offer a PG Diploma in Clinical Research and Data Science. The partnership aims to enable ICRI India to utilize the hospital’s experienced Clinical Research professionals and state-of-the-art facilities to provide industry-relevant education and training to its students, an official release said.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Research and Data Science programme is one of the most sought after courses in the science fraternity. ICRI introduced this programme in 2004, with over 2,000 students enroled with the institute. The course has been designed to provide training, experience, and innovation at world-class hospitals with international standards of technology and infrastructure. “This unique platform helps launch students in Clinical Research, Healthcare, and IT and covers aspects of Clinical SAS, with training provided by SAS, the world’s largest IT Company,” the release said.

“Our focus is on futuristic programmes delivered through a University-Industry partnership model to impart high-quality training in new-age careers. We look forward to providing extensive practical training to PG Diploma in Clinical Research students, leading to developing highly trained professionals in these domains,” Kanishk Dugal, COO, ICRI, said.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 12:53 IST

