ICMAI releases CMA Foundation, Inter and Final June term exam results 2019 at examicmai.in

ICMAI CMA June Foundation, Inter, Final results 2019 will be available at the websites examicai.in, examicmai.org (Representational image)

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the result for the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final June 2019 Term of examination on Friday. Candidates can check the result on the official websites of ICMAI. The examination was held in June this year.

In a notification, the ICMAI said, “Candidates who appeared in June 2019 Term Exam are requested to visit the links directly for the result.”

ICMAI CMA results 2019: How to check

1) Log on to the official website of the ICAI — examicai.in or examicmai.org

2) Click on your relevant result link available on the home page of the website

3) A list containing the result of the selected candidates will be displayed

4) Check your roll number and save the result

5) For candidates who wish to see their individual result can click on “Check your result” option and enter the required deatils and click on “Submit”

According to the decision of the Examination Committee, evaluated answer sheets will be preserved for one year from the date of conclusion of each term of examination. Candidates can submit an application to the Institute for verification of answer papers within 30 days. Candidates will need to submit a fee of Rs 250 per paper. As per the decision of the Examination Committee evaluated answer scripts of the Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examination will be preserved for a period of one year from the date of conclusion of each term of examination. In case of verification of answer papers only mistake in totalling and omission to examine any answer are checked. The institute will not provide any details of question wise marks to candidates.

About ICMAI institute

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India conducts examinations every year to qualify candidates who are eligible for functioning as cost accountants and chartered accountants in the country. The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam of the ICAI is one of the most coveted exams of the country. The exam is attempted by scores of students across the country while roughly less than 20 per cent are able to pass.