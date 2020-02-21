ICMAI declares CMA December term exam results; check details here

The ICMAI has updated the results on its official website examicmai.in.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results for the certified management accounting (CMA) exam. The CMA exam was conducted in December 2019. The ICMAI has updated the results on its official website examicmai.in. Along with that, ICMAI has also uploaded the results for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams on the following websites:

Here are the steps candidates should follow to find out if their preparations proved to be enough:

Open the website of ICMAI (https://www.examicmai.in) Click on the Result link on the home page.



Login in with your credentials and hit submit

Upon submission of the credentials, the result will be displayed on the screen

You should download and take the print out for future use.

For candidates to become a CMA, they have to appear in all the stages of Cost and Management Accountant examination conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

CMA Foundation Examination

CMA Intermediate Examination

CMA Final Examination

The ICAI invites candidates to apply for the Foundation and Intermediate examinations throughout the year. Candidates are given until January 31 to complete the required procedure for June Term Exam while the ICAI allows candidates to fill their form and other relevant procedure till July 31 for the December Term exam.

CMA intermediate examination was held between December 10 to December 17, except for Paper-6 (Law and Accounting) and Paper-8 (Cost Accounting), across 97 national examination centres and 3 overseas examination centres. Examinations for the paper-6 and 8 scheduled on December 12 and December 16 respectively were postponed to January 7, 2020, in Jharkhand.

ICMAI was established as a statutory body in May 1959 the under a special Parliamentary act called as Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 regulate the cost and management accountancy profession in the country. The body intends to develop the cost and management accountancy function as a major contributing factor to the country’s economic activities. Promotion and developing scientific methods in cost and management accountancy has been one of the key objectives of the organisation.