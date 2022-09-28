ICMAI CMA June 2022 results declared for inter, final and foundation exams at icmai.in, Check how to download

ICMAI CMA June 2022 results: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results of ICMAI CMA June 2022 on its website. The results for inter, final and foundation exams have been uploaded on the official website. All those who appeared in the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Exam can download their result by using their registration number, date of birth and other details on icmai.in.

Also Read| NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional seat allotment list out at mcc.nic.in, Check how to download

According to the details shared by the ICMAI, around 14.7% candidates have qualified in both groups of Inter exam whereas 9.93% candidates have qualified in the CMA final exam. The candidates can check their results from the digilocker app also.

Also Read| Download UGC NET 2022 admit cards for phase 2 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check last minute tips, and other details here

How and where to download ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results?