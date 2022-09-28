ICMAI CMA June 2022 results declared for inter, final and foundation exams at icmai.in, Check how to download

ICMAI CMA June 2022 results: Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results of ICMAI CMA June 2022 on its website. The results for inter, final and foundation exams have been uploaded on the official website. All those who appeared in the ICMAI CMA June 2022 Exam can download their result by using their registration number, date of birth and other details on icmai.in.
According to the details shared by the ICMAI, around 14.7% candidates have qualified in both groups of Inter exam whereas 9.93% candidates have qualified in the CMA final exam. The candidates can check their results from the digilocker app also.
How and where to download ICMAI CMA June 2022 Results?
- Candidates are required to visit the official website of ICMAI – icmai.in.
- Click on the ‘Exam’ section available on the homepage.
- Then, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
- It will redirect you to the login page.
- Click on the notification that reads ‘Result for June 2022 for Inter & Final Examination and Result for June 2022 Foundation Examination.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page.
- ICMAI CMA June 2022 results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download ICMAI CMA June 2022 Result and save it for future reference.