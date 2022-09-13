ICFAI Business School announces scholarships worth 10 crores and placement to students￼

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has increased the number of scholarships up to Rs 10 crores which are disbursed across various categories of candidates, an official statement said. Furthermore, the different categories of candidates include meritorious students, wards of IBS Alumni, wards of defence personnel, and persons with disabilities.

It further added that in 25 years, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has produced over 62000 alumni working in India and abroad. “It selects wards of defence personnel who are striving hard for the nation’s security. As part of their corporate social responsibility the school helps persons with disabilities,” it said.

According to the statement, the scholarship programme is apt for those appearing for the entrance exam and it aims to motivate them to put in more effort.

In the batch of 2023-2025, candidates need to be toppers in the entrance examinations to avail of the scholarship. “This initiative will encourage the students to join ICFAI Business School (IBS). The scholarship amount will be adjusted in the first and second semesters after the enrolment in ICFAI Business School (IBS) during the payment of the fees. This is also subject to certain terms and conditions,” it said.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) claims to have a Career Management Centre (CMC) to prepare students for good placements every year. CMC aims to enhance the placement prospects of IBS students. “The personnel of CMC visit companies and provide them with information on the talent pool available at the ICFAI Business School (IBS),” the statement said.

As per the statement, more than 500 companies recruited candidates from ICFAI Business School (IBS) last year. The companies offered the students high packages, it claimed.

Furthermore, it claimed that students and companies both find opportunities to interact with each other through various activities like guest lectures, pre-placement talks, and workshops conducted by CMC.

Students in ICFAI Business School (IBS) also get a chance to develop their soft skills which is one of the traits of a good leader, it added.

With inputs from PTI.

