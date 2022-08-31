ICAT collaborates with Northcap university to enhance industry-academia partnership

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Northcap University (NCU), Gurugram, to enhance the industry-academia partnership for conducting joint short term and mid-term courses and research in the field of EV and related emerging technology area as per industry requirements.

According to the official statement, the MoU was signed by Pamela Tikku, officiating director, ICAT, and Nupur Prakash, vice-chancellor, NCU, in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations.

“We look forward to a long-term relationship for skill development required for the industry by collaboration in the emerging field of electric mobility and also look forward for the skilling up-gradation of ICAT resources,” Tikku said.

In his address, Nupur Prakash said that this collaboration will help in creating fixable course packages for candidates. “The summation of the expertise of ICAT in the field of automotive technology along with superior content development proficiency of NCU will result in flexible course packages for interested candidates, thus enabling them to be prepared across multiple fields available in the automotive sector in India,” he said

As per the statement, ICAT, located in Manesar since 1996, is a division of NATRiP (NAB) Implementation Society (NATIS) under Ministry of Heavy Industries. It is one of the independent testing agencies under Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India for testing and certification of automobiles and their critical safety components.

The NorthCap University (NCU) was established in 1996 in Gurugram. According to the statement, NCU is National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) ‘A’ accredited university. NCU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Bar Council of India (BCI). The university is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), UK, the statement noted.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches first virtual school for students across the country

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn