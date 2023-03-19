ICAR, World Bank to hold global meet on higher education in agriculture

Global academic institutes and educationists will be attending the first international conference on higher education in agriculture, being organised jointly by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and World Bank, next week.

The three-day event on the theme ‘blended learning ecosystem for higher education in agriculture’ will be held during March 21-23 here under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), which is a part of $ 165 million joint initiative by the Government of India and World Bank.

The project was launched in November 2017 for five years to improve the quality and relevance of agricultural higher education in the country. The focus of the conference will be to strengthen the collaboration among multiple implementing agencies working in the domains of remote learning, digital education and blended education systems.

“The global meet will also help in establishing synergies with the flagship programmes such as Digital India and Skill India to accelerate deployment of a resilient agricultural education system under the project,” RC Agrawal, deputy director general (agricultural education) of ICAR, said.

The conference and exhibition will be inaugurated by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while representatives of several global and domestic institutions such as International Rice Research Institute, Indian Institute of Technology, Wageningen University, Netherlands, Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia etc, will be participating in the conference.