ICAR NET 2019 exam rescheduled! Check revised dates here

The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has rescheduled the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The ICAR NET was scheduled to be held from December 9 to 15, 2019. However, now as per a new notification by the board, the dates have been revised and the exam will be held on January 6 to 10, 2020.

The official notification reads “The Board vide its notification of even No. dated 14.10.2019 had notified that the ICAR-NET-2019 Examination shall be held during 09. 12. 2019 to 15.12.2019 (tentatively). It is for information of all concerned that due to some administrative reasons, the ICAR-NET-2019 Examination has been rescheduled to be held during 06.01.2020 to 10.01.2020.” The reason behind this delay is not clear yet.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can check the revised tentative dates on the official website of Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board — asrb.org.in.

Type of Exam:

ICAR NET will be conducted online only in two languages —English and Hindi. The exam will be of two hours and have a total of 150 objective-type questions with two options each, carrying one mark each.

To qualify the test, unreserved candidates need to have 50 per cent marks, for OBC candidates it is 45 per cent and for SC, ST and PwD candidates it is 40 per cent.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in as many as 32 centres across the country. The online registration process started on October 15, 2019, and ended on November 4, 2019.

The candidates who will get selected through this exam will get jobs at the position of lecturer, assistant professor in state agricultural universities and various other agricultural universities. One can attempt this exam as many times as he wants.