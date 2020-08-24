ICAR Entrance Exam 2020: NTA to conduct exam for UG programmes in agriculture on September 7-8

The dates for the post-graduate and PhD programmes are yet to be announced.

ICAR Entrance Exam 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an all-India entrance exam for undergraduate programmes in agriculture on September 7-8, 2020. This exam was scheduled to take place in the month of June. However, it was postponed owing to nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19.

On August 20, the NTA in a public notice had released the dates for all India entrance exam for undergraduate programme in agriculture – September 7-8. In the same notice, the agency said: “The downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, centre, date, shift and timing of examination will commence about 15 days before the date of examination on the respective official websites of these examinations.”

Now, the ICAR has confirmed that the entrance exam for undergraduate programmes in agriculture will take place in September. But the dates for the post-graduate and PhD programmes are yet to be announced. PTI citing ICAR statement reported that due to pandemic, the examination has been planned in shifts on two dates so that applicants can maintain the social-distancing during online examination and avoid long travels. The dates for downloading of admit cards and declaration of result will soon be declared by the testing agency on its official websites — www.nta.ac.in and/or https://icar.nta.nic.in.

The report further stated that about 1,97,837 students would be appearing for undergraduate programmes in agriculture in various universities, and the testing agency has fixed about 178 examination Centres for the computer-based test. The ICAR conducts all India entrance exam annually for admission in graduate, post-graduate and doctoral programmes in the Agricultural Universities.

At present, there are 74 Agricultural Universities — 63 State Agricultural Universities, three Central Agricultural Universities, four ICAR-Deemed-to-be Universities and four Central Universities with agriculture faculty, the report said.