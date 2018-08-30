ICAR AIEEA result 2018: Students alert! UG, PG results expected today at icarexam.net icar.org.in

Representative Image: File

ICAR AIEEA result 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research or ICAR is expected to declare the result of All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 on August 30 on its official websites – icarexam.net and icar.org.in. In a notification released at icarexam.net, the tentative date for declaration of result of ICAR’s Bachelor and Masters Degree Programmes is 30th August, 2018.

The time of the results, however, has not yet been confirmed yet. The results of the exams held will likely be released on icar.org.in and icarexam.net.

The exam for undergraduate courses was held on 19th August 2018, and and that of postgraduate courses was held on 18th August 2018, after the exams dates on June got cancelled.

ICAR AIEEA result 2018: How to check

1.Got to either icarexam.net or icar.org.in, the official ICAR websites to check ICAR AIEEA UG PG results 2018.

2. Go to Applicant ID, enter the Login ID and password and the captcha code given below.

3. Click on the Login Button, and the result will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference.

Candidates can demand and review their OMR answer sheets after submitting a request to the authority, within 10 days of the declaration of the result. For doing that, candidates need to send handwritten representation to ICAR along with a demand draft of Rs 500 to ‘Secretary, ICAR Education Division Revolving Fund’, along with a copy of their admit card and application form.

After the declaration, online counselling will be conducted. To get qualified for the counselling general candidates should score a minimum of 50 % marks in the entrance test, whereas SC, ST and PC candidates will need to score at least 40 % marks in the entrance test.