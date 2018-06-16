ICAR AIEEA 2018: Admit cards released at icar.org.in, aieea.net; how to download

ICAR AIEEA 2018: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released ICAR AIEEA 2018 admit card for the 23rd All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) today at icar.org.in and aieea.net. (Website)

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released ICAR AIEEA 2018 admit card for the 23rd All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) today at icar.org.in and aieea.net. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download their admit cards as it was released as per schedule. The AIEEA 2018 exam will be conducted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The exam is conducted every year for admission of undergraduate courses, postgraduate as well as PhD programmes. The exam will be conducted for 2.5 hours for undergraduate and postgraduate students and 3 hours for PhD aspirants.

This year, the exam will be held on June 23, 2018 for undergraduates while June 22, 2018 is the exam date for postgraduate as well as PhD students. A sample test of the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be released on the official website for the convenience of the students. All those appearing for the exam can download the sample paper to get used to the CBT based exam. The time for the test will be announced shortly on the official website. The test will have three sections depending on the choice and eligibility. Students who have opted for PCB will have to answer questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Similarly for PCM, PCA and ACB. All the sections will have the same number of questions with same marks divided equally.

Each subject group will hold 150 multiple choice questions and another 10 cross-matching type questions. Each correct answer will earn 4 marks and each correct cross-match answer will attract 5 marks.

ICAR 2018 admit card: How to download –

Step 1: Visit the official website at icar.org.in / aieea.net

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ICAR 2018 admit card

Step 3: Enter the required data

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future

About ICAR:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body responsible for coordinating agricultural education and research in India. It reports to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture. The Union Minister of Agriculture serves as its president. It is the largest network of agricultural research and education institutes in the world.