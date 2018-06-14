ICAR 2018 admit card for AIEEA to be released today at icar.org.in, aieea.net; how to download

ICAR 2018 admit card will be available at icar.org.in, aieea.net.

ICAR 2018 admit card: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is all set to release the admit card for the 23rd All India Entrance Examinations for Admission (AIEEA) today at icar.org.in. Candidates who registered for the same can visit the official website of the ICAR to download their admit cards as soon as the download link is activated by the institute. In addition to the official website of ICAR, the admit cards will also be available on aieea.net. The All India Entrance Examinations for Admission is conducted every year for admission to undergraduate courses along with postgraduate and PhD programmes.

ICAR will be conducting the entrance examination for undergraduate courses on June 23, while the exam for postgraduate and PhD programmes will be held on June 22, 2018. The duration of the exam will be two and half hours for UG/PG and 3 hours for Ph.D.

ICAR 2018 admit card: Steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at icar.org.in / aieea.net

Step 2: Click on the link that says, ICAR 2018 admit card

Step 3: Enter the required data

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Download the admit card and save it for future

An official statement released by the institute states: “Candidate may note that without self-attestation of photo as well as signature and putting thumb impression of the candidate on e-Admit card, candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidate is advised to preserve this e-Admit card till completion of counseling and admission process in the allotted Agricultural University.”