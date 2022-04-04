ICAI ties up with Jammu and Kashmir government to promote commerce education among students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), for promoting commerce education among students of the Union Territory, an official statement stated on Monday.

The ICAI announced a 75% course fee waiver for all Chartered Accountant (CA) course levels for students from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the North-Eastern States.

The statement further added that the MoU has been signed for a period of five years during the outreach meeting held with principals of Kashmir valley.

As per the officials, the MoU has been signed for promoting commerce education amongst Government and Government aided secondary and Higher or Senior Secondary school students. “The commerce education plays an utmost important role in the inclusive growth of industry and the whole economy. With Kashmir having a rich pool of talent, the young students need to be nurtured in the proper way so that the young generation of today shall be able to contribute to the nation and society through its knowledge and skills,” the officials said.

With inputs from PTI.

