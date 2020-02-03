ICAI results announced! Click here to know your result

The candidates need to visit the website at icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org. (Representational image)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course and New Course) Result 2019 for the IPCC / Inter and Foundation Course on Monday. The result was released at 4:30 PM today. The willing candidates need to visit the official website at icai.nic.in to check their results. Apart from this, one can also check their results by visiting the website at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icai.org. The examination was conducted last year in the month of November.

Know how to check results on the website-

(1) The candidates need to visit the website at icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org.

(2) After visiting the website, click on the link- ‘CA foundation and intermediate exam’.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen where one needs to enter the details such as registration number or PIN number and roll number and log in.

(4) After entering the details, one can view their results on the screen.

(5) Save the results and take a hard copy or print out of the same for future reference.

Know how to check results by SMS-

To know results via SMS, one must keep in mind the given below points:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)- The candidate eager to know their results must type- CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate.

Intermediate Examination (New Course)- CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate).

Foundation Examination- CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate).

Apart from these, the individuals can even send a message to 57575 (available on all mobile services) to know their Intermediate Examination (Old Course), Intermediate Examination (New Course) and Foundation Examination results.

About ICAI-

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has been established by an Act of Parliament for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. It is the second-largest professional body of the CA in the world.