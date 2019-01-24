ICAI results 2019: Kota tailor’s son tops CA final exam on first attempt, shares exam strategy

23-year-old Shahdab Hussain, CA final (old syllabus) topper. (Source: Facebook)

Kota-based Shadab Hussain had a feeling that he would get a good score in his CA exam but little did he know he will end up topping the CA (old syllabus) final exam.

The results which were announced today by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) listed 23-year-old Hussain’s score as 597 out of 800 with 74.63 per cent marks.

Hussain who has completed his B.Com degree from Kota University, is the only brother of four sisters in a family where his father is a tailor by profession and has class 10 certificate as the highest educational qualification. His mother is a school drop-out. Despite his parents being less educated, they made sure that their children had proper schooling.

Discussing why he took up accountancy as a profession, the 23-year-old said he studied hard to earn a job so that his parents do not have to worry in their old age. Chartered Accountancy (CA) appealed to his sensibilities as it was “a niche profession where one can learn throughout their life,” he told Indian Express Online.

Hussain says he dedicated 13-14 hours every day for self-study and admittedly was expecting to be a top scorer in the exam. He said that his topping the exam is the biggest achievement in his family but he was expecting a good rank as he was also among the top scorers in the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) exam.

Sharing tips on how he kept his focus on the exam, Hussain said that keeping a calm mind and self-study is essential to clear the CA exam.

He said, “I used to take a break of 30-40 minutes after three hours of study. I also made sure to walk two-three kilometres every day. It de-stressed me,” he said. “As the exams approached, I reduced the hours devoted to study in order to keep my mind alert.”

His strategy to study for the exam included reading the paper and finding out three-four questions which could guarantee 40 marks and keeping a time limit of solving them within an hour. This way, he was able to spend the next two hours scoring more marks, increasing his total score.

Hussain advised his peers to have at least 30 minutes of “me-time” as it helps in retrospection. It also helps in managing time better and gives the sense of accomplishment for the day and at the same time helps in quick revision.

In his free time, the 23-year-old plays badminton and cricket. As per him, audit was the easiest of all the seven subjects in the CA exam.