ICAI result May 2018: Chartered Accountants’ Intermediate exam results expected today; How to check at icai.org, icai.nic.in

ICAI result May 2018 Intermediate exam results expected today at icai.org, icai.nic.in.

ICAI result May 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) results today at icai.org, icai.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in the month of May can visit the official websites today as soon as the result links are activated by the institute. A notice released on July 26 stated, “Arrangements have also been made for the students of Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 27th July 2018. All those registering their requests will be provided with their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.”

ICAI result May 2018: When and where to check-

The result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old Course & New Course) held in May 2018 are likely to be declared on Sunday, the 29th July 2018 around 6.00 P.M. and the same, as well as the All India merit list (up to the 50th Rank), will be available on the following websites-

1. icaiexam.icai.org

2. caresults.icai.org

3. icai.nic.in

In addition to the above, it may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his registration no. or PIN no. along with his roll number.

ICAI result May 2018: How to check via SMS-

Further facilities have been made for candidates of Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May, 2018 desirous of knowing their results with marks on SMS.

1. Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

2. Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128