ICAI result CA final, CA foundation 2019 declared: How to check

ICAI result CA Final, CA Foundation Result 2019: the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam (old and new course) and foundation exam will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday, August 14. Those who sat for the exams can check theirs result at the official websites which are icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

The CA exams were held in the months of in May and June, 2019. Candidates who want to check their results through email can register their IDs at icai.nic.in. It must be noted that the registration for the same has been open since August 10. Moreover, candidates also have the option to check the result through SMS by sending a message at 58888.

ICAI result CA Final, CA Foundation 2019: How to check via SMS

In order to get the result for the final exam (old Course), one has to type CAFNLOLD (space) roll number and for the new course, candidates have to type CAFNLNEW (space) roll number. Those who wish to check the foundation exam results, they need to type CAFND and send the text to 58888.

ICAI result CA Final, CA Foundation 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Go to the ICAI official result website – caresults.nic.in

Step 2: Choose the final result of foundation result link

Step 3: Type in your NRO number, roll number or bar code and then choose submit

Step 4: One can take a print out after the result appears on the screen

In 2018, Kota’s Shadab Hussain had emerged as a topper for the CA final exam (from the old course) with 74.63 percent. Siddhant Bhandhari from Jodhpur was declared as the CA final new course topper with 69.38 percent.

About ICAI

Set up on 1 July 1949, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the national professional accounting body of India and was constituted as a statutory body under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 sanctioned by the Parliament (acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to monitor the Chartered Accountancy profession in the country.