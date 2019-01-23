ICAI result 2018: CA Final, Foundation November exam results declared today at icai.nic.in- Check scorecard, merit list now

By: | Published: January 23, 2019 6:20 PM

ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation result 2018 DECLARED at icai.nic.in, icai.org by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. Check now.

ICAI results, ICAI result 2018, icai.nic.in, ICAI CA finals, CA final results, CA foundation results, CPT results, Common Proficiency Test, Chartered Accountants, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, education newsICAI result 2018: CPT, CA Finals and CA Foundation exam results for November 2018 declared!

ICAI result 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT), CA Final and CA foundation for November 2018 at icai.nic.in, icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates who had appeared for the same can rush to the official webiste of ICAI now to check their scores and merit list. According to the information mentioned on the website, the CPT, CA Finals and CA Foundation examination were conducted in the months of November and December 2018.

Further details awaited.

