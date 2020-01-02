ICAI releases Foundation Course, IPC, Intermediate, Final Exam dates

ICAI 2020 Exam: The interested students should fill up the exam forms online through icaiexam.icai.org from February 5 to 26, 2020.

ICAI Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released new dates for its Chartered Accountants Foundation Course, IPC, Intermediate and Final Examinations. The exams will be held from May 3 to 18, 2020. The details of the examination schedule have been released at the official website of ICAI — icai.org.

The interested students should fill up the exam forms online through icaiexam.icai.org from February 5 to 26, 2020. Indian candidates are required to pay Rs 600 for the examination form whereas the overseas candidates should pay $10, through credit or debit card, net banking and UPI.

Candidates wanting to apply for Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) will have to download the form from ICAI website and send it through post to their New Delhi office before February 26, 2020.

ICAI Exam Dates:

Foundation Course Examination – Under New Scheme

11th, 13th, 15th and 17th May 2020

Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group-I: 3rd, 5th, 8th and 10th May 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th and 16th May 2020

Intermediate Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group-I: 3rd, 5th, 8th and 10th May 2020

Group-II: 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th May 2020

Final Course Examination – Under Old Scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th and 9th May 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th May 2020

Final Course Examination – Under New Scheme

Group -I: 2nd, 4th, 6th and 9th May 2020

Group -II: 11th, 13th, 15th and 17th May 2020

International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation(ITL & WTO), Part I Exam

Group A: 3rd and 5th May 2020

Group B: 8th and 10th May 2020

International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT)

11th and 13th May 2020

The exams will be held in 207 major cities across the country, and five overseas centres which include, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

Meanwhile, the National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom (UKNARIC), a national agency based of UK, has categorised ICAI CA intermediate and ICAI CA final qualification as Graduation and Master’s level degree respectively.