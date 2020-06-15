ICAI provides opt-out option; CA students can take exams in November

The exam will still take place from July 29 for those who do not opt-out.

As many students raised concerns over taking CA test in July amidst Coronavirus outbreak, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to provide an opt-out option for those students who have already submitted their application for May 2020 Examination cycle.

This is for those students who are concerned about the availability of examination centre, examination centre in a containment zone or other problems of social distancing, sanitization, accommodation or transportation. ICAI also said that some students were worried that they have paid the fee and they may not be able to appear for exams next month. Therefore, keeping this in mind, an option to opt-out is being given to the students. However, the exam will still take place from July 29 for those who do not opt-out.

What does opting-out from CA exams mean?

According to ICAI, students who decided to opt-out from July exams on the back of Coronavirus scare shall be given a chance to appear for these exams in November. For this, candidates will need to apply again for exams in November 2020 and the examination fee will be adjusted. While the fee may be adjusted, the candidate might have to pay a differential if applicable. The differential amount will only be paid if the candidate decides to appear in two groups and he/she has already paid for one group for July exams.

How can one opt-out from July CA exams?

Those who wish to postpone their CA exams till November and opt-out from July exams, they will have to submit a declaration first which is available online at https://icaiexam.icai.org. ICAI said that the option to opt-out will be given between June 17 and June 20 only. Upon submission of this declaration, the candidature for this exam cycle will be cancelled and shifted to the next one.

ICAI has stressed that once a candidate chooses the Opt-out option, it will be final and the request will not change under any circumstances. Further, the institute has advised the students opting out to keep a tab on ICAI’s website.

What are the guidelines for those appearing for CA exams next month?

While an option of opting out has been given, ICAI stated that there are a majority of students who want to appear in exams beginning from July 29. The institute will be making required and necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of these exams. “However, the situation of pandemic will be reviewed (COVID cases, government directions) in the first week of July 2020 and status will be intimated to students who have not opted out,” ICAI said.

Meanwhile, students appearing for exams can also seek a change in examination centre between June 17 and June 20. For this, an online facility is available on ICAI’s website.