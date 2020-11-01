ICAI November exams: Admit card to be out today, check exam date, other details

With the uncertainty of Coronavirus still looming, many rumours had also been spread about the CA exam dates.

ICAI Exam 2020: The admit card for Chartered Accountancy exams, which are to be conducted in November will be released online by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today. Students who are sitting in the exams will be able to download their admit card from the official website of the ICAI icai.org once they have been released. Students who want to opt-out of the exam will be allowed to do so once the window for opting out of the exams gets open on November 7.

The opt-out option has been provided for those candidates who are either infected with Coronavirus or are under quarantine. The candidature of the students who exercise the opt out facility will be carried over to the next examination without any additional fee. The next CA exams are to be conducted in May 2021.

The November CA exams will begin on November 21 and conclude by December 14. The students who were to sit in for the CA exams which were supposed to be conducted in May this year will also sit in the November exams as the May exams got cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the uncertainty of Coronavirus still looming, many rumours had also been spread about the CA exam dates.

A rumour was also doing rounds on social media websites which said that the CA exams have been further postponed from November to January. However, the ICAI quashed all rumours and said that the exam dates remain unchanged. The ICAI had also termed all rumours on social media as fake circulars.

In a new development, the ICAI from this year has started the students studying in class 10th to seek provisional admissions into the foundation courses of the ICAI. With the introduction of this facility for class 10th students, students will have more time on their hands during class 11th and class 12th to prepare for the foundation courses.