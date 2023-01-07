scorecardresearch
The institute, which is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament, comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Written by PTI
ICAI organises National Education Summit on commerce, accountancy
NES-CA aims to standardise commerce and accounting education at higher secondary.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday said it is organising a National Education Summit on commerce and accounting (NES-CA) on January 6 and 7 through its board of studies (academic).

The institute, which is a statutory body set up under an Act of Parliament, comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance.

NES-CA aims to standardise commerce and accounting education at higher secondary and undergraduate levels of schools/colleges/universities across India.

ICAI has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for this NES-CA summit.

This summit aspires to highlight promising opportunities in aligning the nation, and commerce and accounting education to make India a “Vishwaguru” in the accounting world, according to a statement.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 05:27:39 pm