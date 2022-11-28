ICAI ISA-AT December 2022 exam date out at icai.org, details here

ICAI ISA-AT December 2022 exam date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test (old as well as new syllabus) ISA-AT December 2022 exam date on its website. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of ICAI- icai.org.

According to the official schedule, ISA-AT will be conducted on December 24 in a single shift – from 9 am to 1 PM at almost 112 exam centres across the country in various states. It should be noted that this exam is open for all the members of the institutes who are already registered with the institute for ISA course and fulfill the requirements of the course. The candidates will have to remit the assessment fee of Rs. 2000 for this test which can be paid through any online way including Visa or master or mestro credit / debit card / Rupay card / net banking / Bhim UPI.

To register for the exam, the candidates will have to visit the official website of ISAAT ICAI – isaat.icaiexam.icai.org. The registration window will be opened from November 28 and end on December 6. The detailed schedule for the registration is as follows.

ICAI ISA-AT December 2022: Important Dates

Start of Online Form Filling – 10.00 a.m. on Monday, 28th November, 2022

Last Date for Online Form Filling – upto 11.59 p.m. Wednesday, 6th December, 2022

Date of Examination – Saturday, 24th December, 2022

Timings of Examination – 09.00 a.m. to 01.00 p.m. (IST)

Examination Fee – Rs. 2000/- (Rupees Two Thousand Only)

ICAI ISA-AT December 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have already passed Information Systems Audit Eligibility Test have been issued eligibility certificate by the Committee on Information Technology/ Digital Accounting and Assurance Board (DAAB) of the Institute are eligible to apply for appearing in the said exam.

ICAI ISA-AT December 2022: Admit card date

The Admit Cards for the ISA Course Assessment Test will be hosted on the official website- isaat.icaiexam.icai.org by 17th December, 2022 and candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

