ICAI Exam Result Date 2018: CA IPCC November results to be declared soon at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI IPCC Exam Result Date 2018!

ICAI IPCC Exam Result Date 2018: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to release the Integrated Professional Competency Course (IPCC)/ intermediate results at icaiexam.icai.org this week. Candidates who had appeared for the same in the month of Novemner 2018 can visit the official website of IPCC once the results have been announced and the respected links activated. The results will be declared on February 8, so candidates who applied for both old and new scheme can check their scores then.

Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC) is the second level of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course that is conducted by the ICAI across various centres in India. Candidates need to make sure that they have their admit cards while checking their results as they will need to enter their registration id, roll number and PIN in order to check their results. The IPCC results will also be emailed by the ICAI to the registered email ID of the candidates.

ICAI IPCC Exam Result Date 2018: Steps to check results on the website-

Step 1: Visit the official results website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on the IPCC results November 2018 link

Step 3: Enter roll number, pin or registration number

Step 4: Click on the check results

ICAI IPCC Exam Result Date 2018: Steps to check results via SMS-

Type ‘CAIPCOLD’ or ‘CAIPCNEW’ followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 58888.