ICAI CPT June results 2019 declared – check details here

ICAI CPT June results 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results for the much-coveted Chartered Accountants Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination on Thursday. The candidates can check their ICAI CPT results online through the following websites — icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in and caresults.icai.org.

To view their results online, the candidates are required to visit the above mentioned websites and enter their registration no. or PIN no. with their roll number.

According to reports, 21,930 students registered for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) exam. The CPT exam was conducted in June at nearly 250 different centres across the globe.

ICAI CPT result 2019: Here’s how to check via email

The candidates who sat for the Common Proficiency Test (CPT) can receive their results on email. But in order to do that students need to register their email ID and submit a request at icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CPT result 2019: How to check result via SMS

Send CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), For example. CACPT 000171, to 58888.

How to check ICAI CPT result 2019 online

– Head to the official websites as mentioned above

– Find CPT result link on the homepage

– Login with registered ID and password

– After the result appears, download and print your result.

For the final examination and foundation examination, a merit list for all India will be issued up to the 50th rank and will also be made available on the official websites mentioned above.

What is ICAI

The ICAI or Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is the premier professional accounting body in the country. Established on July 01, 1949 as a statutory body set up under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 sanctioned by the Parliament (while acting as the provisional Parliament of India) to govern the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.