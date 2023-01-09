ICAI CA Result 2022 for Final & Intermediate likely to be announced tomorrow – Check when, and where to download

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result at icai.org: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the results for Chartered Accountants (CA) final and intermediate November 2022 exam. All those who are eagerly waiting for the ICAI Final, Inter November 2022 Results will be able to download the result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

In order to download the ICAI CA Results 2022, the candidates are required to enter his/her registration number, along with his/her roll number to login and check their score. The CA Final exams for group I were conducted between November 1 and 7, 2022 while for group B the exams were held from November 10 to 16, 2022 in an offline mode.

On the other hand, the Intermediate exams for group 1 were conducted from November 2 till November 9, while the exams for group II were conducted from November 11 to 17.

According to the official notice, the results of CA final and intermediate exams held in November are likely to be announced on January 10. The candidates will be able to access the same on the website of ICAI – icaiexam.icai.org.

Once the results are released, the candidates appearing in CA Final or Intermediate exam of November 2022 will be able to check their respective result at the official ICAI website — icaiexam.icai.org.

How to download ICAI CA Result 2022 for Final & Intermediate November exam



– Go to icaiexam.icai.org, the ICAI’s official website

– Click on the notification link that reads ‘ICAI CA Final November 2022 Result, or, ICAI CA Intermediate November 2022 Result’

– Next, you’ll be redirected to the new page.

– Enter your details and press the “submit” button.

– Download ICAI CA Final November 2022 Result, or, ICAI CA Intermediate November 2022 result and save it for future reference