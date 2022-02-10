ICAI CA Result 2021: Radhika Beriwala from Surat tops CA final exam, check result

Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala had completed her B.Com degree from Surat’s SD Jain International College, last year and scored 640 out of 800 in the new scheme of CA Final exams.

ICAI CA Result 2021: Results of the ICAI CA final and foundation for the year December 2021 exams have been declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday. The Foundation exams were conducted in an offline mode on December 13,15,17 and 19, while the final exams for both old and new courses were conducted between December 5 and December 19. The exams were conducted in an offline mode in more than 190 districts across the country.

Results for the foundation and final exam (old and new course) can be accessed by the students via e-mail addresses, for which the students will be required to register themselves at icasuhiexam.icai.org.

Following the results trend from May 2021 wherein a Nandini Agrawal from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district had topped, this time again the CA Final exam was topped by a 22-year-old girl, Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala from Surat, Gujarat.

As many as 95,213 students had registered for the CA final exam (New Course) and 32,888 for the old one.

Radhika Chauthmal Beriwala had completed her B.Com degree from Surat’s SD Jain International College, last year and scored 640 out of 800 in the new scheme of CA Final exams. While all educational institutes and coaching centres were closed across the country due to Covid-19, Beriwala continued with her preparations online. Although online learning can be stressful for many, it worked wonders for her, as she got more time for self-studies.

As far as the preparation is concerned, Radhika gave her suggestions to the students preparing for the exam that they should stick to the ICAI study material and shouldn’t be diverted by other multiple sources.

