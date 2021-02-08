ICAI CA Result 2020: CA foundation, intermediate result to be announced today, here’s how to check

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation result 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result of CA Intermediate and Foundation examination today. The examination was held in November 2020. According to an official, results are expected to be announced by 5 pm on Monday.
This is a developing story.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.