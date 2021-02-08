ICAI CA Result 2020: CA foundation, intermediate result to be announced today, here’s how to check

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation exam result is expected to be announced by 5 pm on Monday.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result of CA Intermediate and Foundation examination today. The examination was held in November 2020. According to an official, results are expected to be announced by 5 pm on Monday.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. According to a report by Indian Express, the institute will also release the merit list on the above-mentioned website.

