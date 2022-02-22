ICAI CA May Exam 2022: Registration for exam begins – check schedule, datesheet and how to apply

According to the schedule, the foundation exam under the new exam scheme will be held on May 23, 25, 27 and 29.

ICAI CA May Exam Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the application process for the Chartered Accountants May 2022 exams and the application can be filed by the applicants online, from February 21 to March 13. Applicants who are interested can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org.



The intermediate exams for the group will begin on May 15 and will be concluded by May 22, while the exams for group II will take place between May 24 to May 30.



The following steps will tell you how to apply for the exam-

Go to the official ICAI website.

Go to the home page and click on the registration link

Enter the necessary details to register.

Upload all the required scanned documents.

The group I final exams will be held between May 14 to May 21, whereas the group B exam will be held between May 23 to May 29. The exam for the international taxation assessment will be held between May 14 and May 17. Applicants can check the complete schedule at icaiexam.icai.org/.

Exam schedule for ICAI CA May Exam 2022-



Final course exam-

Group 1: May 14, May 17, May 19 and May 21, 2022.

Group 2: May 23, May 25, May 27 and May 29, 2022.

Foundation course exam-

May 23, May 25, May 27 and May 29, 2022.

Intermediate course exam-

Group 1: May 15, May 18, May 20 and May 22, 2022.

Group 2: May 24, May 26, May 28 and May 30, 2022.