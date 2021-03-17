ICAI CA May Exam 2021: Submitting fresh examination forms compulsory for all candidates

The detailed exam dates for prospective candidates of the intermediate (IPC), and final (old and new scheme) are available at the website. (Representative Image)

Important notice for candidates attempting Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA May Exam 2021. All candidates need to fill fresh exam forms for the May 2021 exam cycle, said notice by ICAI. Filling of fresh form is compulsory for all examinees even the ones who want to appear for the May 2021 exam cycle after opting out from November 2020 cycle.

The official notification said that candidates of Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate and Final Examinations and Post Qualification Course Examinations for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test need to fill their exam forms afresh for May cycle.

The detailed exam dates for prospective candidates of the intermediate (IPC), and final (old and new scheme) are available at the website- icai.org. Intermediate group 1 exam under the old scheme will be held between May 22 and May 29 and the group 2 exam will be held from May 31 to June 4. For the new scheme candidates exams are scheduled between May 22 and 29 and from group II between May 31 and June 6.

For Group I final course exams will be held between May 21 and 28 and from group II from May 30 and June 5. No exams were scheduled on May 26 as the day co0incides with Buddha Purnima. The Cut-off date for conversion from Earlier Scheme to Revised Scheme to appear in May/June 2021 Exams at all levels is 5th April 2021.