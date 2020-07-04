ICAI CA May 2020 exam cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic; to be held with November exams

ICAI CA May 2020 exam cancelled(File Photo/PTI)

ICAI CA May 2020 Exam News: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to cancel the Chartered Accountancy examination May 2020 due to prevailing situation amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a notification issued late on Friday, the ICAI said that the decision to cancel the exam has been taken to ensure the well being of lakhs of students.

The ICAI further said that May 2020 examination will be held along with the November 2020 test.

“On a review of the developments and in order to ensure the interest of its students and their well being, the institute has decided to cancel May 2020 examinations and merge the May 2020 attempt with November 2020 examinations with due carry over of all benefits already available to students including fee paid and exemptions,” the ICAI said.

Candidates are advised to The students are advised to visit the ICAI’s official website – www.icai.org – for details regarding the November 2020 exam.

More details are awaited.