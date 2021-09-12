ICAI CA July 2021 final, foundation exam results to be out on this date! Check

Candidates who sat for these exams would be able to access their results at any of these three websites - icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA July 2021 exam results: The date and time for the declaration of the results of the July 2021 Chartered Accountants (CA) examination has been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The notification released by ICAI states that the results are likely to be announced on either September 13 or September 14 this year, according to a report by The Indian Express. The official notification in this regard is accessible on the official ICAI website – icai.org – and candidates can check the announcement there.

In a tweet posted on September 10, i.e. Friday, the ICAI said that the results of the CA final examination, both old course and new course, and the foundation examination held in July this year are likely to be announced either on the evening of Monday, September 13, or on Tuesday, September 14.

The CA Final Examinations had been conducted between July 5, 2021 and July 19, 2021, out of which the CA Final (Old scheme and New scheme) Group 1 exams were held on July 5, 7, 9 and 11. On the other hand, CA Final (Old scheme and New scheme) Group 2 exams were held on July 13, 15, 17 and 19.

Candidates who sat for these exams would be able to access their results at any of these three websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresult.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Not only that but candidates who had appeared for CA final examination (old course and new course) as well as the foundation examinations would also get the option to get their results via email, for which they would need to register their request at icaiexam.icai.org. The registration facility for emailed results is currently open. The candidates who register for this facility would get their results on their registered email address immediately after the declaration of the results.