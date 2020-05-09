Preparing for CA exams? ICAI to commence mock test papers; check dates, schedule

According to the board, mock tests will be taken from May 11 till May 27 for July 2020 CA Foundation, IIPC & Intermediate, Final Old and New examination.

Mock test paper for CA exams 2020: In the view of Coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Studies of ICAI will be commencing the Mock Test Papers (Series-1) online this month. According to the board, mock tests will be taken from May 11 till May 27 for July 2020 CA Foundation, IIPC & Intermediate, Final Old and New examination. Mock tests, ICAI said, will be conducted virtually and the complete schedule of these mock tests is available on ICAI website or can be viewed at- https://www.icai.org/post.html?post_id=16495.

The Board of Studies (BoS) clarified that it will upload question papers for each subject at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org. The question papers will appear at 1 pm every day depending upon the schedule provided by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The board has further advised all the students appearing for the mock tests to download the paper and attempt it in real-time, according to the time limit assigned for the papers. Students can check their papers after 48 hours once the answer key of the paper is uploaded. The hours to upload the answer sheet are calculated from the commencement of the respective paper as per the schedule. “Students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance,” ICAI said in a statement.

Mock Test Papers (Series-1) – Foundation, Intermediate & Final (New Course) / IIPC & Final (Old Course) for July 2020 CA Examination

For details visithttps://t.co/XZ2WylgW25

Schedule of mock tests – https://t.co/wpvYMrP7kV#stayhomestayupdated@atulguptagst @JambusariaNihar pic.twitter.com/nab84izXJK — The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (@theicai) May 9, 2020

The board has also provided links for students appearing for Intermediate and Final examinations where they can send their queries related to any paper, subject/ or topic. This needs to be sent once the student has attempted the mock test paper.

ICAI had earlier announced that it will conduct examinations in July end-August. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the novel Coronavirus and ICAI had issued a notice regarding the same. The exams will be held across the country from July 29 to August 16 at various centres.