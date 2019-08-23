ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2019 for old, new course likely to be released today at icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI intermediate result: Check score at icai.nic.in (Representational image)

CA Intermediate result 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) is likely to announce the result for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) intermediate exam for both CA IPCC Old course and CA IPCC New course on Friday late evening or Saturday. In a notification, the ICAI said that both the old and new course result would be announced simultaneously on August 23 or on August 24 around 6 PM.

The candidates can check the results through the official websites icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Candidates who clear the exam will move to the ICAI CA final course. The All India Merit list (up to rank 50) in the case of intermediate examination (Old Course & New Course) will also be released simultaneously.

How to check IPCC Result 2019 for the ICAI CA May-June 2019 examinations:

Once the link is active, the students have to log in their roll number/registration number details:

1) Visit one of the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

2) Click on ‘CA IPCC Old Course, CA IPCC New course result 2019’ link according to your course

3) Fill in roll number, date of birth and other details and click on ‘submit’

4) CA IPCC Old Course, CA IPCC New course result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the result for future reference

Candidates can also check their result via SMS using their mobile numbers. In order to check the result via SMS, candidates need to send SMS in the specified format to 58888 as given below:

For Intermediate Examination (New Course): CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (6-digit roll number)

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course): CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (6-digit roll number)

Candidates who have registered their e-mail IDs with the institute will get results on their e-mail addresses.

A total of 1.22 lakh students have enrolled in the old course and 72,727 have enrolled in the new course. The exams were conducted in May-June across 478 exam centres in the country.