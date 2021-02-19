ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration process open till March 1, check details

The students can complete their online registration at the website eservices.icai.org, as per the notification issued by the ICAI.

All the Chartered Accountancy candidates who have passed the foundation exam held in November last year must complete their registration of the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India’s (ICAI) CA Intermediate (new) exam before March 1, as per the latest notification released by the ICAI. In the new notification, the ICAI has clearly mentioned that the registration process will come to an end by March 1 and all the candidates must complete their registration before the last date, The Indian Express reported.

In the notification, the ICAI said that the students who have passed the foundation exam which was held in November last year or before must complete their registration for the intermediate course. Only those candidates who have successfully completed their registration process will be allowed to appear in the intermediate exams which are scheduled to be conducted in November later this year. While the ICAI has mentioned the timeline for the intermediate exams which are to be held in November this year, the exact dates of the exam will be released by the ICAI at a later stage. The students can complete their online registration at the website eservices.icai.org, as per the notification issued by the ICAI.

Earlier, the results of the CA intermediate, foundation exams were released last week bringing the hard work of the successful candidates to fruition. Zarin Begum Yusuf Khan, who hails from the state of Maharashtra emerged as the All India topper in the Intermediate exam for the old course. On the other hand, resident of Ahmedabad Shreya Rakesh Tibrewal secured the All India top rank in the inter new course.

Chartered Accountancy is considered to be one of India’s toughest examinations in which several lakh students from the Commerce stream from all parts of the country participate every year. The candidates who turn out to be successful after clearing all the stages of the process become certified Chartered Accountants.