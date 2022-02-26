ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI declares results for CA December 2021 intermediate exam; Here’s how to check scoresheet

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the ICAI official website- caresults.icai.org.

ICAI CA Inter Result 2021: The result for ICAI CA intermediate for December 2021 exam has been announced. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results today (February 26). As many as 36,036 from the CA inter old course and 1,29,742 candidates from the CA inter new course have been admitted this year.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the ICAI official website- caresults.icai.org. They can also alternatively check their results at – caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in, icai.org.

Apart from announcing the ICAI CA inter result, the institute also announced the top three all-India rank holders from both new and old courses.

According to the ICAI CA intermediate December 2021 exams new course merit list, the top position has been bagged by Kinjal Ajmera of Kolkata who scored 86.25 per cent marks. The second position holder of the ICAI CA inter new course is M Yash Doshi from Chennai who scored 84.75 per cent, while the third position has been secured by Jatin Poddar from Kolkata, who scored 82.50 per cent marks.

For ICAI CA inter old course exam which was held in December last year, Challa Yaswanth from Srikakulam topped the exam by scoring 56.86 per cent marks.

For accessing the ICAI CA inter results, candidates will be required to log in using their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers at the official website.

Following are some steps on how to check ICAI Inter Result-