ICAI CA inter exam 2021 result: Check date and time here

September 19, 2021 12:24 PM

ICAI has also made arrangements for the candidates of Intermediate exam (Old Course and New Course) who want their results on their e-mail addresses.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) is all set to declare the results for the Chartered Accountants (CA) exams for both new and old courses in intermediate exams most likely today, September 19 or Monday, September 20.

The results will be available at icaiexam.icai.org and caresults.icia.org. Candidates can access results by entering the registration number or PIN number along with roll numbers.

“Results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (Old course & New Course) held in July 2021 are likely to be declared on Sunday, 19th September 2021(evening)/Monday, 20th September 2021” ICAI tweeted.

ICAI has also made arrangements for the candidates of Intermediate exam (Old Course and New Course) who want their results on their e-mail addresses. For which they need to register their requests at the website — icaiexam.icai.org from September 17, 2021, onwards.

