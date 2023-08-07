scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: June scorecard likely to be released tonight on icai.nic.in; here’s how to check

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live Updates: The results are likely to be released by tonight 9 pm or tomorrow early morning.

Written by FE Education
Updated:
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Releasing Today on icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 Live: The results can be viewed on -icai.nic.in.
Go to Live Updates

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: The Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June results 2023 is expected to be released tonight, August 7, 2023 at 9 pm. The CA Foundation Result 2023 will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Once released, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will be able to check their scorecard on – icai.nic.in.

It must be noted that if the ICAI CA Foundation results are not declared today, it is highly expected to be declared early morning on August 8, 2023. The tentative time of the result declaration is 10 am, as per an official statement. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy to check the CA Foundation results online. The details can be found on their admit cards.

Meanwhile, along with the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results, ICAI will also release the pass percentage of candidates along with the toppers list. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.

Also Read
Live Updates

Latest Updates on CA Foundation June Result 2023

14:02 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: What has ICAI said about result date?

In an official notification earlier, ICAI said “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023.”

The statement added that the results can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.

13:59 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: How many are required to pass the exam?

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper. Furthermore, they should have an overall aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.

13:56 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: Where to check results?

The ICAI CA Foundation result will be declared on icai.nic.in. Once released, this blog will be updated with information on pass percentage and toppers list.

13:53 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: Credentials required to check scores

To check the CA Foundation June Result 2023, candidates will need the following information:

Registration number.

Roll number.

Additionally, candidates will be asked to fill a captcha.

13:39 (IST) 7 Aug 2023
CA Foundation June Result 2023: How to check?

Step-by-step guide:

Step 1: First visit the ICAI official website- icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link 'CA Foundation June 2023 results' available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next you will be asked to enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Fill the asked information and the scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

NOTE: Take a print out of the results for future refence.

First published on: 07-08-2023 at 13:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS