ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: June scorecard likely to be released tonight on icai.nic.in; here’s how to check

CA Foundation Result 2023 Live: The Chartered Accountancy Foundation (CA Foundation) June results 2023 is expected to be released tonight, August 7, 2023 at 9 pm. The CA Foundation Result 2023 will be declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Once released, candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June exams 2023 will be able to check their scorecard on – icai.nic.in.
It must be noted that if the ICAI CA Foundation results are not declared today, it is highly expected to be declared early morning on August 8, 2023. The tentative time of the result declaration is 10 am, as per an official statement. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and registration number handy to check the CA Foundation results online. The details can be found on their admit cards.
Meanwhile, along with the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results, ICAI will also release the pass percentage of candidates along with the toppers list. Candidates must obtain a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper and an aggregate of 50% to be able to pass the exam.
Latest Updates on CA Foundation June Result 2023
In an official notification earlier, ICAI said “The results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are likely to be declared on late evening (9.00 p.m.) of Monday, the 7th August, 2023/early morning on Tuesday, the 8th August, 2023.”
The statement added that the results can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.
As per the qualifying criteria, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each CA Foundation paper. Furthermore, they should have an overall aggregate of 50% to pass the exam.
The ICAI CA Foundation result will be declared on icai.nic.in. Once released, this blog will be updated with information on pass percentage and toppers list.
To check the CA Foundation June Result 2023, candidates will need the following information:
Registration number.
Roll number.
Additionally, candidates will be asked to fill a captcha.
Step-by-step guide:
Step 1: First visit the ICAI official website- icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Then click on the link 'CA Foundation June 2023 results' available on the homepage.
Step 3: Next you will be asked to enter your login credentials.
Step 4: Fill the asked information and the scorecard will be displayed on your screen.
NOTE: Take a print out of the results for future refence.