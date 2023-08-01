Chartered Accountants Foundation exam results are anticipated to be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Students can see their June CA foundation exam results on the ICAI‘s official website at icai.org. The date and time of the CA foundation findings will probably be announced today, according to certain media reports, however there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the institution as of yet.

In 290 locations across India, the ICAI June session tests were administered on June 24, 26, 28, and 30.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023

Visit icai.org, the ICAI’s official website. Select the “CA Foundation June 2023 results” link that is active. Registration number and roll number is required without fail in order to access the result Check June 2023 ICAI foundation results.

A printout of the final scorecard can also be used for future reference.

Results can also be checked via SMS for which the candidates have to type “CAFND” followed by space and 6-digit-roll number and send it to 57575.

Candidates can apply for the CA Intermediate exam after passing the CA Foundation exam. On August 10, 2022, the CA Foundation test results for the June session were released. The results of the intermediate and final exams for chartered accountants, which were held in May 2023, were released by the ICAI earlier this month. Speaking of Topper, Prakhar Varshney from Delhi and Kalpesh Jain G from Chennai came in second and third place in the CA Final exams, respectively, according to careers360. Jain Akshay Ramesh from Ahmedabad secured first place. According to TOI, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar from Hyderabad, Noor Singla from Patiala, and Kavya Sandeep from Mumbai earned the top three rankings in the Inter exams, respectively.