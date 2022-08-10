ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Out: 25.58% pass first level, registration for Nov session begins today

CA Foundation June Results News Updates: Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has released the result of ICAI CA Foundation June 2022 Session Results today, 10 August 2022. The candidates can now download ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 from the official website – icai.nic.in using their application number, pin and date of birth.

According to the results, the overall CA Foundation June 2022 pass percentage is 25.58%. ICAI had conducted the CA Foundation June 2022 Exam from 24 June to 30 June in offline mode. The link to the results now have been activated at icai.nic.in. Candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

How and where to download ICAI CA Foundation June 2022 Results?

Go to the official website of ICAI – icai.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘CA Foundation June 2022 Result’ flashing on the homepage. A login page will be opened on the screen. Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number, pin number, or registration number, captcha and click on the submit button. CA Foundation June 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download CA Foundation June 2022 Result and save it for future reference.



ICAI CA November exam: Registration window to be opened today

Those who have successfully qualified in the CA Foundation exam will be able to submit their application forms for intermediate and final programmes from today onwards, 10 August 2022. The last date for submitting the online application is 31 August 2022. However, the last date for submitting the application along with the fee is 7 September 2022. The candidates will be able to submit application fee using credit card, debit card net banking or UPI options. ICAI CA November 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 1 to 17 November while CA Foundation exams is likely to be conducted in the first week of December 2022.