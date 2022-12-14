ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 begins today, check last-minute guidelines

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be conducting the CA Foundation exams (December session) for admissions to the CA Foundation Course on December 14, 16, 18, and 20 in 2022 in the afternoon session. The four-part descriptive-cum-objective type exam is for candidates who are interested in becoming certified accountants.

The examinations will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. There will be no negative marks on papers 1 and 2, i.e. the subjective papers. On the other hand, 0.25 marks will be deducted from 3 and 4 objective papers for every wrong response. The first day’s paper is Principles and Practice of Accounting” followed by Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting, ”Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Statistics and ”Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge.

The candidates should report at the examination centre at least an hour before the scheduled start of the exam. They must bring the necessary documents, such as the admit card, along with a valid photo ID. In addition, candidates should follow the COVID-19 guidelines along with social distancing rules.

The candidate’s photo and signature should be clearly visible and legibly printed on the card. The details of the admit card should also be matched.

The CA Foundation mock test for the December session was conducted from November 28 to December 1, 2022. CA Foundation exam is conducted twice in a year. Candidates who have passed Class 10 also can provisionally register for the CA Foundation course.

Those who are already in the final year of their Senior Secondary education can register for the CA Foundation examinations by January 1. The examinations will be held in May or June and in November or December each year.