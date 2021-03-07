ICAI CA foundation exam 2021 dates out; 8 months study rule for CA intermediate relaxed

ICAI has also updated the requirement for aspirants who are preparing for the eight months study period for the intermediate examination to be conducted in November this year.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rolled out the schedule for the CA foundation exam to be conducted this year. According to the bulletin, the foundation exam will be conducted on June 24, June 26, June 28 and June 30. Along with the declaration of the dates, the institute said there will be no change in examination schedule on any of the four days even if the Central or state government declare a public holiday.

The schedule notes the foundation exam for paper 1 and 2 to be held from 2 to 5 pm and paper 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 to 4 pm. It is to note that all papers barring paper 3 and 4, will have an advance reading time of 15 minutes before the exam is commenced. In case of any confusion, students can visit the websites- foundation_examhelpline@icai.in, final_examhelpline@icai.in. and intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in.

ICAI further announced that examination for the intermediate group 1 (which is expected to be under the old scheme) has been scheduled on May 22, May 24, May 27 and May 29. Similarly, group 2 exams will be conducted on May 31, June 2 and June 4. The intermediate group 1 exams under the new scheme have been scheduled for May 22, May 23, May 27, May 29, whereas the group 2 exams will be held on May 31, June 2, June 4 and June 6.

Lastly, ICAI will conduct the exams for final course group 1 exams (which will be under both- the old and new scheme) on May 21, May 23, May 25, May 28. The final course group 2 exams will be held on May 30, June 1, June 3 and June 5.

Relaxation in the requirement to undergo 8 months Study Period to appear in Nov 2021 Intermediate Exam in respect of students who had opted-out from Nov 2020 Exams & opted for Jan 2021 examination after passing Jan 2021 Foundation Exams.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also updated the requirement for aspirants who are preparing for the eight months study period for the intermediate examination to be conducted in November this year. The ICAI said that these relaxations are only for the students who had opted out from the exam that was scheduled for November 2020 and January 2021. “In other words students who pass January 2021 Foundation examination may register themselves for the Intermediate course by 1st April 2021 so as to appear in the November 2021 Intermediate examination,” the application noted.